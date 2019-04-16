Home Cities Delhi

JNU admissions: Last day for applying for entrance extended till April 18

Sources said the date was also extended since the server was working a little slow due to high number of applications.

Published: 16th April 2019 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

JNU campus

JNU campus (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University extended the deadline by three days for applying for admissions to the varsity to help students, officials said Monday.

Sources said the date was also extended since the server was working a little slow due to high number of applications.

The dates for applying for application submission and registration for JNU Entrance Exams (JNUEE) and Combined Entrance Examination for Biotechnology (CEEB) were extended from April 15 to April 18, they added.

The deadline for application fee payment has also been extended from April 16 to April 19.

As of April 15, 87,950 students have submitted their application forms and paid the fees for JNUEE 2019-20, the varsity said.

"This is a record number of applications received for JNUEE as compared to previous years and still more are expected to apply as the deadline has been extended. The total number of candidates who applied for JNUEE held for the academic years 2017 and 2018 were 51,818 and 69,605 respectively," the varsity said in a statement.

The JNU students' union accused the varsity of "lying" about the number of students.

In the press release it claims that this year record number of students are appearing for JNUEE i.e.,around 88,000 students up from 69,000 of 2018 and 51,000 of 2017, they said.

However, a cursory look at press report of 2017 in which administration officials claimed that in 2017 a 'record' 1,05,000 people will sit for exam.

"Why is JNU admin lying? In actuality the number of applicants have reduced due to seat cuts, non-fulfilment of reservations, vacant seats and constant fund cuts by present administration. Why is administration fudging data?" they said.

Considering that a candidate is allowed to apply for up to three programmes of study in a single application, the total number of candidates appearing for the entrance test amounts to 1,65,000 this year, the varsity said.

Even last year's number of 1.05 lakh means that students applied for that many courses.

The JNU has partnered with the National Testing Agency (NTA) for conducting the Computer Based Entrance Test.

According to a varsity official, the date has been extended to help students.

"Students were writing to us to extend the deadline and in the last two days, there was pressure on the server and it was being a little slow.

Some students could not submit documents and that was the reason for extending the deadline," he added.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU JNU admissions JNU entrance JNUEE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp