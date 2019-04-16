Lok Sabha elections 2019: Private agencies to help BJP to finalize candidates for Delhi seats 

Parvez Sultan By

NEW DELHI: The BJP has engaged private agencies for surveys to finalise seven candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

Apart from the performance assessment survey of MPs and feedback of electorates on the Centre's schemes, the exercise aims to understand the dynamics of each constituency.

The surveys were also commissioned to determine the electoral merits of the probables and to check anti-incumbency of party MPs, said a senior BJP leader.

“The party may take more time as the central leadership is conducting its own surveys under which ever-changing character of constituencies are being studied. Performance of MPs is being assessed to check ground realities. Their findings will play an important role to pick final seven,” he said.

Headed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Delhi BJP's election committee has already submitted a list of 21 probables to the BJP brass after holding several rounds of discussion with leaders of the local units.

“On the basis on survey reports and names forwarded by the state unit, the party will soon decide names for seven seats. The senior leadership is closely monitoring the AAP-Congress alliance talks. Their tie-up may significantly affect the selection of candidates,” said the BJP leader.

“There is a wind of change. The possibility of replacing sitting MPs is high.”

The nomination process for the parliamentary elections in Delhi begins on Tuesday and ends on April 23. BJP vice-president and in-charge of party's Delhi unit Shyam Jaju said the party would declare the names of nominees at the right time.

“The party has a strong organisational base and cadre-based arrangement. The BJP is different from other parties where one person makes decisions,” he asserted.

The AAP has already announced its candidates, while the Congress has finalised its candidates which could be announced in next few days, even as the two parties are making efforts to stitch an alliance.