New project at Gaur Yamuna City worth Rs 350 crore

By Express News Service

The Gaurs Group has launched a new project — Gaurs Runway Suites — in Gaur Yamuna City at Yamuna Expressway, with an investment of Rs 350 crore.

Spread over an area of 2.7 acres, Gaurs Runway Suites will offer 1BHK commercial studio apartments of 42.73 square metres (460 sq. ft.) and will have 282 commercial shops up to the third floor, followed by multi-level car parking with the rest of the tower given over to commercial studio apartments which can also be used as offices.

There will be a total of 828 commercial studio apartments in the project, priced at Rs 15.49 lakh onwards.

“The total project cost is estimated at about Rs 350 crore,” said Manoj Gaur, MD, Gaurs Group.