Oui, India!

Vikram Gour

Express News Service

While there might be a small lull in the Indian automotive industry, the truth is that the market is still one of the most lucrative ones in the world. That’s why car manufacturers are very keen on making an entry here. The latest to announce their plans are Groupe PSA and they have unveiled their strategy to bring the Citroen brand to India.

Meet Citroen

Citroen is a French automobile manufacturer that has been producing vehicles since 1919. Since 1976 they have been part of Groupe PSA which incidentally also owns Peugeot. As a brand, Citroen is known for making everyday cars that are built to last with a focus on innovative technology, style, and comfort. They also have a successful history in motorsport, especially the World Rally Championship.

Plan of action

Groupe PSA have tied up with the CK Birla Group and have set up a manufacturing unit at Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu. For powertrains, the brand has forged a joint venture with Avtec and will be manufacturing them at their facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The plan is to leverage the economies of scale that manufacturing in India allows for while building a base that will also cater to export markets. They have also have outlined an aggressive product plan which includes the launch of one new vehicle every year from 2021. Having said that, they will be bringing in the new C5 Aircross SUV next year to kick off their Indian innings in style.

Vision 2020

While Citroen does have a large range of products that they plan on bringing to our shores, the first to arrive will be the all-new C5 Aircross SUV. It will be introduced in India before being launched in other parts of the world and is expected to come with both petrol and diesel powertrain options. Expected to go up against the Jeep Compass, the C5 is a large 5-seater that carries a bold design that includes distinctive roof rails, a characteristic front end, stylish rear lights, and a muscular look.

The cabin gets a horizontal dashboard and large enveloping seats with a commanding driving position. It also comes with Citroen’s Advanced Comfort package which makes it one of the smoothest SUVs in its class.The C5 Aircross SUV will be priced in the `20-25 lakh range.

