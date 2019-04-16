Property tax hike: Lutyens’ RWAs to reach SC for relief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) decision to increase the property tax in posh localities such as Golf Links Society, Jorbagh, Sunder Nagar, Chanakyapuri and Babar Road has left the residents irked, who now plans to seek legal help.

“The sudden rise is unexpectedly high and is affecting our stay in the societies. We also have a budget to continue our livelihood. We had approached the NDMC and local MP Meenakshi Lekhi for help but nothing concrete came out. So, we have decided to approach the Supreme Court,” said a member of Golf Links RWA.

In a letter addressed by NDMC to the a property in Golf Links, it read: “As per provision U/S 63(1) of NDMC Act-1994, Comparable Rent @ Rs 126.30 per square feet for per month is being fetched from

the property.”

The letter stated that if the residents have any objection, then the matter should be raised within 35 days of the order else it will be presumed that the residents do not have any objection to the proposed amendment.

Golf Links society has around 250 families, including 110 senior citizens, who have been there since the society was established in 1957.

The local residents claimed that the decision to hike property tax by the New Delhi Municipal Corporation has put them under immense pressure.