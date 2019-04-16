SDMC will not participate in sealing drive: Mayor to Delhi Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Monday informed Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev that the civic body won’t participate in any sealing drive and added that the closure of polluting industries should be done by the DPCC or the industries department.In a letter, SDMC mayor Narendra Chawla mentioned that owing to busy election scheduled, the staff were ordered not to go for survey of ‘impermissible’ industries in its area and consequently for closure of such industries.

“SDMC will not participate in any such sealing which is politically motivated or malign the image of the body. Further, the Model Code of Conduct is in force, therefore any such action which affects the livelihood of people is deliberately undertaken purely for political reasons,” Chawla wrote.The letter comes two days after 14 people were injured at Mayapuri during as traders clashed with police personnel during a sealing drive.

On Saturday, a meeting was held featuring the Monitoring Committee, the police commissioner, the DDA Vice-Chairman and the commissioners of civic bodies which recommended three steps for closure of industrial units in non-conforming residential areasThe mayor also wrote that the civic body was directed by the chief secretary through the Commissioner of Industries to close the impermissible industries whereas the work could have been taken by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Chawla also noted that the confirming area falls within the purview of DPCC and not under the SDMC. “Therefore, the civic body is not the competent authority for undertaking any punitive action at Mayapuri area,” the SDMC mayor said.

Politics continue

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, who had sent a team of Congress leaders to the area, criticised the AAP government for the high-handed action against the scrap traders of Mayapuri.

“AAP Government tried to uproot the traders with the help of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and then shedding crocodile tears at the plight of the traders through Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister to enact a drama, but the people of Delhi have clearly understood the mischievous game plan of the AAP Government,” Dikshit said.

She added that the BJP and the AAP seemed to be hand-in-glove to disturb the peace and progress of Delhi, as they want to divert the attention of the people from their governance failures and create an atmosphere of tension and uncertainty in the city.

Accusing the Delhi government of “acting in panic” over the National Green Tribunal's April 11 order and ordering a sealing drive leading to violence in Mayapuri, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the issue is not under the Centre’s purview as is being alleged by the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government.

“They (AAP) did not do anything for the past five years. Now, with the NGT saying that officials will be jailed, they went into panic mode and did something illegal.

“There was lack of responsibility from the Delhi government. They did not even stop to see who was allowed and who wasn’t. The directions of the NGT was for the Delhi government, not for the Centre,”

Puri said. “When the Model Code of Conduct is in place there should be no such activity that could lead to civil unrest or displacement.”

Meanwhile, the NGT refused to hear a plea against its order to shut down illegal scrap industries in Mayapuri that are causing pollution. The green panel said it has only directed authorities to implement the 2015 order of the tribunal.

(With agency inputs)