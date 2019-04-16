The many benefits of Indian gooseberry Amla

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Summer is here, and so are summer-related problems. But worry not, today we’ll tell you a simple and easy way to deal with summer heat. Amla — you all know this humble fruit. This easily-available Indian gooseberry can help you pass through summer days with much more ease than you expect. Amla can be turned into many tasty preparations like chutney, pickle, murabba or you can even consume it raw. But, consume it you must to stay cool and calm on scorching summer days and reap the additional benefits.

Moreover, in our country, this fruit has been used since ancient times for its numerous nutritional benefits not just as an ingredient for making tasty recipes and herbal medicines but also in beauty and cosmetic preparations.

Helps in digestion

Amla is a natural detoxicating agent. It has cooling and laxative properties because of which it is good for your digestive system. Being rich in fibre, it also helps in reducing constipation. For the simple reason that it helps in digestion and increases body metabolism, Amla is great to have if you want to lose weight. No, it won’t give you any results overnight but regular consumption will help you keep your weight under check, for sure.

Aids immunity

Since Amla is rich in vitamin C (in fact, its vitamin C content of Amla is 20 times higher than that of orange) and it also contains essential minerals and amino acids along with other vital nutrients, it helps strengthen immunity. Being rich in iron content, it helps increase hemoglobin.

Reduces risk of cancer

Besides other nutrients, Amla is also rich in anti-oxidants which help in fighting off free radicals in the body and thus help reduce the risk of many kinds of cancers.

Maintains cholesterol

Amla strengthens heart muscles and helps decrease the LDL (bad cholesterol) and increases HDL (good cholesterol). Thus, it controls hypertension and help decrease the probability of many diseases like heart attacks and strokes.

Good for skin and hair

Amla is good for your skin and great for your hair. Being rich in Vitamin C, Amla prevents skin conditions like heat boils, rashes and acne, keeping your skin shiny and supple. And for these very same reasons it aids in hair growth. It strengthens roots of hair, maintains colour and improves hair luster.