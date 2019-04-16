Welcoming Poila Boisakh with Rabindra Sangeet

By Express News Service

RajdhanitAapon Manuh, an organisation for the Northeastern people residing in Delhi and NCR, celebrated both Bohag Bihu and Poila Boisakh under one roof at Supertech Capetown, Noida yesterday (April 14) with the foot-tapping Bihu dance and soulful Rabindra Sangeet.

The all-day program, which was organised to usher the New Year, began in the morning with Assamese and Bengali group songs, performed by the children and youth followed by many solo performances. Going with the mood of the event, all the participants came dressed in traditional attires.

The entire club premises was decorated and artefacts of both the Bengali and Assamese traditions. There were performances by singer Rupam Bhuyan and a team of North East Breeze, Ananya Dutta and Kuhipath Bihu Group to entertain the audience. It also included a sumptuous food menu that included the best of Assamese and Bengali cuisine.