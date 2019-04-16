Home Cities Delhi

Welcoming Poila Boisakh with Rabindra Sangeet

The entire club premises was decorated and artefacts of both the Bengali and Assamese traditions.

Published: 16th April 2019 01:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RajdhanitAapon Manuh, an organisation for the Northeastern people residing in Delhi and NCR, celebrated both Bohag Bihu and Poila Boisakh under one roof at Supertech Capetown, Noida yesterday (April 14) with the foot-tapping Bihu dance and soulful Rabindra Sangeet.

The all-day program, which was organised to usher the New Year, began in the morning with Assamese and Bengali group songs, performed by the children and youth followed by many solo performances. Going with the mood of the event, all the participants came dressed in traditional attires.

The entire club premises was decorated and artefacts of both the Bengali and Assamese traditions. There were performances by singer Rupam Bhuyan and a team of North East Breeze, Ananya Dutta and Kuhipath Bihu Group to entertain the audience. It also included a sumptuous food menu that included the best of Assamese and Bengali cuisine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp