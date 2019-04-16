Home Cities Delhi

With saree stuck in metro train door, Delhi woman gets dragged on platform

The victim, Gita, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place at the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line.

Published: 16th April 2019 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2019 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman suffered head injuries on Tuesday after her saree got stuck in a carriage door of a Delhi Metro train as it was about to leave a station, due to which she got dragged on the platform, her husband said.

The victim, Gita, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place at the Moti Nagar metro station on the Blue Line.

"Gita and my daughter were travelling from Nawada. They got off at the Moti Nagar station when the 'pallu' of Gita's saree got stuck in the closing door. As a result, she got dragged for some distance on the platform," her husband Jagdish Prasad said.

Gita, a housewife, suffered injures on her head and was rushed to a nearby hospital, Prasad added.

"I got a call from my daughter who told me about the incident. Apparently, one of the commuters had pressed the emergency button to alert the driver for stopping the train," he said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official confirmed that the incident took place at the Moti Nagar station.

In a tweet, the DMRC informed that the services were briefly affected between the Moti Nagar and Rajendra Place stations.

Gita is a resident of the Shashtri Nagar area near Inderlok.

The Blue Line of Delhi Metro connects Dwarka in Delhi to Noida Electronic City.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore. | PTI File Photo
Rajyavardhan Rathore files for nomination from Jaipur
Gallery
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp