151 FIRs, DD entries against political parties registered till date for poll code violation; BJP leads with 20

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Poll authorities Tuesday recovered Rs 42 lakh in cash from North East parliamentary constituency ahead of the elections here, officials said.

The Delhi CEO Office also said over 150 FIRs and daily diary entries were filed against political parties and others here for violation of the model code of conduct.

"The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's chief electoral office, constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 42 lakh in cash in North East parliamentary constituency," a senior official said.

A total of 1320.84 kg of narcotics and drugs have also been seized from across Delhi till date.

"A total of 151 FIRs or DD (daily diary) entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the model code of conduct," the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said in a statement.

"Out of these, 16 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (nine FIRs and seven DD entries), 20 against the Bharatiya Janata Party (14 FIRs and six DD entries), six against the Congress (all DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (one DD entry), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), and 107 against others or non-political (entities)," it said.

The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.08 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since the poll code came into force.

Meanwhile, a day after AAP leader Raghav Chadha wrote to the Election Commission demanding a probe into voter cards found in a garbage dump in south Delhi and alleging a BJP conspiracy behind it, a senior official from the CEO office said, "The CEO office has received the report from the Returning Officer of the South East constituency. " A senior official of the poll panel had Monday said that a complaint has been filed and the matter was under investigation.