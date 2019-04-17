Home Cities Delhi

Capturing the true essence of nature on the canvas

Artists Balasaheb Nathu Chaudhari and Bhuwal Prasad talk about their exhibition Melting Metamorphosis and their love for nature

Published: 17th April 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

Born in Pisaware village, Maharashtra, artist Balasaheb Nathu Chaudhari found himself deeply attached to nature. Taking this love for nature forward, he has worked on 19 pieces especially for his exhibition Melting Metamorphosis.

“Pisaware has always reflected nature in its true essence and it was this beauty that had a deep impact on me. Wandering in the jungles I had witnessed the many transformations the same landscape has been through. I absorbed it. I felt it. But truth be told, I had no idea that one day I will become an artist and will be using this in my work,” says Chaudhari who is exhibiting alongside Bhuwal Prasad.

There is a fair amount of innocence in Prasad’s paintings. They are not directed and registered by the careful division of space or discreet application of colours. “In the pictorial surface that I consider as my cave wall, I play with colours in an attempt to trace the contours of giants, beasts, demons, imps, animals and birds that I imagined having manifested on those walls. It is, to a certain extent, automatic, not so mediated by the intellect but driven by the joy, fears, pangs and anxieties generated out of thoughts,” says Prasad.

While both the artists are nature painters, their approach to the subject is diversionary. Chaudhuri expresses the more invisible forms of nature, whereas Prasad, an impressionist, veers away from portraying a singular iconic form.

“Though I depict the unmedicated reflections of heart, that stays in a permanent state of child-like joy, as a contemporary human being who lives in a world of chaos created by materialism and peopled by the ones who are in mad pursuit of materialistic satisfaction, I cannot keep myself out of all this unaffected. I do not mean to say that too is in the hot pursuit of materialism; on the contrary, I would like to suggest that it is in this aspect of the involvement of me, as an individual human being, in the contemporary world, the intellect of the person takes an upper hand.

My keen eyes would notice the critic in my worldly outlook,” says Prasad, adding, “Through my works, I place my doubts and scepticism on the contemporary world before a larger audience for further debates. Though it is not a value judgment about the world where I live too, I sincerely feel that it is pertinent to open up alternative possibilities of perceiving the world so that, at least my viewers could think differently about life and its surprises.”

Prasad’s work is expressionistic in nature. Bold strokes flow in automatic rhythms, capturing the mood and passion of the artist and innumerable minute strokes and daubing are created as a part of the central image as well as that of the background. Seen from close quarters, the paintings look completely abstract; they seem to be all about colours and the rhythms created by those colours.

