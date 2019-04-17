Home Cities Delhi

Maheish Girri only created hurdles: AAP's Atishi

AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi took potshots at local MP Maheish Girri on Tuesday, saying that the BJP leader’s only ‘achievement’ in the past five is to create tension in the area. 

Published: 17th April 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Senior AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Gopal Rai with AAP candidate Atishi during a Press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi took potshots at local MP Maheish Girri on Tuesday, saying that the BJP leader’s only ‘achievement’ in the past five is to create tension in the area. 
Presenting a ‘report card’ of Girri’s performance in the last five, the party hit out at the BJP leader saying that almost 80 per cent of the residents do not know his name.

“If one just goes to the Laxmi Nagar Metro station and asks 100 people about who is their MP, 80 per cent of them will not know (about their representative). The BJP leader has not done any development of the area. It has been noticed that after the BJP won the seats, incidents of communal tensions have increased in Trilokpuri and other areas,” said Atishi. The AAP heavyweight candidate, who is confident of winning from this parliamentary constituency, will file her nomination papers on April 20.  

“Apart from not doing work, the BJP leader even created problems in the work done by the AAP government. The Delhi government wanted to open a super speciality hospital, a long-standing demand of the people from the area. But Girri stopped the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from giving NOC for the start of the project,” she claimed.   

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia raised questions over the Election Commission’s disapproval of radio advertisements meant for ‘Mission Buniyad’ for students of government schools. 
For the last four years, the Delhi government is hosting this programme for the students of Standard III and VIII during summer holidays, he said. “But the EC has replied saying that we cannot give radio advertisements asking parents to send students for Mission Buniyad. Our plea is that many parents are unable to read English/Hindi government orders and circulars and so depend on awareness campaign through advertisements,” Sisodia said. 

“Now the EC says it will be a Model Code of Conduct violation. I want to ask why is the election body stopping us from a non-political awareness campaign?”

