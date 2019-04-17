Out on a mission to save the innocence of young children

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

At a time when most youngsters her age are busy making a career of their own, 26-year-old Jyoti Anand is busy ‘saving the innocence of young children’. Under the banner of her Anand Organisation, she holds sexual awareness workshops for children wherein she educates them on how to identify a good touch and a bad touch. In a way, Anand has dedicated her life for this mission of hers. The children belong to Delhi’s slum and sub-urban pockets of the city.

It all started when Anand read a news report on the molestation of young kids. So moved was she that she decided there and then to do something. She then got in touch with many like-minded people and formed a team. “There are about 50 recent pass-outs from college and university who are a part of my mission,” she says.

In the last two years since she started, Anand has educated more than 20,000 children in different parts of Delhi on how to differentiate good and bad touches and escape from the clutches of probable molesters. Most of these children are between classes 4 and 8.

Being a martial arts expert, Anand also imparts tips on self-defence to girls and working women.

A graduate in sociology from Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi, Anand initially wanted to be a Civil Services officer.

“Then, one day while sitting in a bus, I was flipping through the newspaper when I chanced upon a news item that talked about how children in slum clusters and lower-middle class colonies were falling prey to sexual predators. What hurt me more was that perpetrators of these crimes were either their close relatives or neighbours,” she says. “I was deeply moved by the plight of these kids and dropped my aspiration of studying for Civil Services. Initially, I did face some problems but things straightened out soon enough,” she adds.

Sharing some of her findings on bad touches, Anand informs that over 60% of those who traumatize children by bad touches happen to be their close relatives, including cousins, maternal uncles, even fathers.

“Holding these workshops isn’t easy. We face a lot of financial crunch as well. But it gives us immense joy that we are able to protect some children at least,” she says. Stating that it’s high time that people begin supporting such causes, she says, “Children are the future of our country and we must protect them at all costs.”

While taking workshops, Anand also distributes study material, including posters and pamphlets among children. And she doesn't charge a penny from children. Last year, she held workshops for kids living in Vidhut Vihar, New Friends Colony, Jullena, Lado Sarai, Kailash Colony, Sukhdev Vihar, Masihgrah and Jorbag areas.

“This year, we have set a target of educating 10,000 Delhi children. We also plan to branch out to other states,” she says. “Such incidents leave a very deep impact on the psyche of kids, sometimes their whole life is scarred,” she adds.

Recipient of more than 30 awards, including the Woman Achiever Award 2017 and the Bharatiya Siksha Ratan award 2018, Anand also runs a school that provides free education to 300 children of marginalised families.

Besides, Anand also distributes free sanitary napkins to women of poor families and also educates them on advantages of using these.