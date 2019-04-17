Home Cities Delhi

Post Graduation in Family Medicine to get shot in the arm

Only 7 students opted for the course in India last year.

Published: 17th April 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 07:54 AM

Image used for representational only. (Photo | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an apparent bid to increase the number of enrollments and to reduce the burden on super-specialist doctors, the Medical Council of India could soon start promoting the Post Graduation in Family Medicine course aggressively.  

Only 7 students opted for the course in India last year. Officials in the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that the MCI’s Board of Governors (MCI-BOG) had written to the government requesting it to take steps to popularise the specific stream.

“In turn, we have given the regulator the go-ahead to publicise the course so that more and more PG doctors opt for it,” an official in the medical education section of the Ministry told this publication. 

Sources in the MCI-BOG conceded that even though the government’s National Health Policy, 2002, had identified family medicine as a ‘Focus Area’ for human resource development, the implementation is low. 
The Mehta Committee report, the National Rural Health Mission’s task force on human resource in health, and the Planning Commission’s 12th Plan Paper on health had forecast requirement of 15,000 family physicians per year.

“However, in reality, very few medical colleges have started the course even though what 75 per cent of nearly 10 lakh doctors practice in the country is family medicine,” said a council official while speaking to this publication.

