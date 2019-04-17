Preserve colours to make kids eat 

Neelanjana singh By

Express News Service

Be it milk, wheat, eggs, ghee, butter or soy— most foods have been at the centre of controversy at some point or the other. The only exceptions here are fruits and vegetables. No serious nutritionist will ever tell you that fruits and vegetables can be bad for health. Eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is an essential part of a healthy eating plan for everyone, and even more so for children. However, I do know that getting kids to eat enough fruits and veggies is no mean feat, and almost every parent that I know has had to struggle with this. To make the process easier, and more enjoyable, for both the parties, here is what can be done.

Involve the kids, every step of the way

Getting your kids involved across the various stages of planning, shopping and serving the food will make them more inclined to try new foods and also eat healthier. When buying fresh produce, take them along to the market. Even if you’re buying fruits and veggies online, make them a part of the shopping process.

Serve the best at the start

There is wisdom in the manner of starting every meal with a salad. Serving a fruit and vegetable salad at the start of the meal has many advantages.

One big advantage is that being at your hungriest best, you are bound to do justice to this food group.

Stock the good stuff as snack items

A sure shot way to get anyone to eat fruits and vegetables

is to stock them in the ready-to-eat form.

Slice pieces of the watermelon and insert toothpicks for easy handling. Place in a box in the refrigerator where it is easy to see and reach.

You could do the same with cucumber, carrot, beetroot and many more fruits and veggies.

Preserve the colours

The colours of fruits and vegetables are gifts of nature. These pigments have numerous nutritive properties that prevent diseases and protect us in many ways.

Preserve their value by avoiding overcooking and excessive peeling. Retaining the colours of these foods will not only make them more nutritive but also more appealing to children.

Shape and texture matters

It is interesting to note that children prefer to eat veggies in their crunchier form than in the more soggy and overcooked forms.

If your child does not like eating veggies in the traditional way, try using them raw for a salad. Interesting shapes and crunchy texture is likely to appeal to them.

Always remember that persistence will pay rich dividends in this context.

By executing the aforementioned tips you will pave the way to better health for your child not just for the present but for the future as well since he will get into the habit of healthy eating.