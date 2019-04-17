Home Cities Delhi

Saree gets stuck, woman gets dragged by Delhi Metro

A 40-year-old woman suffered head injuries on Tuesday when her saree got stuck in the doors of the Blue Line metro train, just before it left the Moti Nagar station.

Published: 17th April 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman suffered head injuries on Tuesday when her saree got stuck in the doors of the Blue Line metro train, just before it left the Moti Nagar station. The woman was dragged on the platform before the train stopped.

The woman, identified as Gita and a resident of Shastri Nagar in Inderlok, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Gita and my daughter were travelling from Nawada. They got off at the Moti Nagar station when Gita’s saree got stuck in the closing door. As a result, she got dragged for some distance on the platform,” her husband Jagdish Prasad said.

Prasad said he was informed about the incident by his daughter. “Seeing Gita being dragged, a fellow passenger pressed the emergency button to alert the driver for stopping the train,” he said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official confirmed that the incident occurred at about 9.15 in the morning.  “The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The station controller also rushed to the site where the passenger was rescued and immediately sent to a nearby hospital after providing first aid. Delhi Metro advises commuters to be careful while boarding and de-boarding, especially during peak hours,” the DMRC said.

Probe ordered 

The DMRC, in a statement late evening, said, “We have constituted an enquiry into the incident and after assessing details, appropriate action will be taken as needed.” The line on which the incident occurred is one of the oldest and busiest on the entire DMRC network

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moti Nagar station Blue Line metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp