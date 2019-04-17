Saree gets stuck, woman gets dragged by Delhi Metro

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 40-year-old woman suffered head injuries on Tuesday when her saree got stuck in the doors of the Blue Line metro train, just before it left the Moti Nagar station. The woman was dragged on the platform before the train stopped.

The woman, identified as Gita and a resident of Shastri Nagar in Inderlok, was travelling with her daughter when the incident took place. She was rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Gita and my daughter were travelling from Nawada. They got off at the Moti Nagar station when Gita’s saree got stuck in the closing door. As a result, she got dragged for some distance on the platform,” her husband Jagdish Prasad said.

Prasad said he was informed about the incident by his daughter. “Seeing Gita being dragged, a fellow passenger pressed the emergency button to alert the driver for stopping the train,” he said.

A senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official confirmed that the incident occurred at about 9.15 in the morning. “The train operator immediately applied the emergency brakes and stopped the train. The station controller also rushed to the site where the passenger was rescued and immediately sent to a nearby hospital after providing first aid. Delhi Metro advises commuters to be careful while boarding and de-boarding, especially during peak hours,” the DMRC said.

Probe ordered

The DMRC, in a statement late evening, said, “We have constituted an enquiry into the incident and after assessing details, appropriate action will be taken as needed.” The line on which the incident occurred is one of the oldest and busiest on the entire DMRC network