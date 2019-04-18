Blind to needs of disabled

MUDITA Girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: actile paving at Delhi University’s North campus is not of much help for the visually impaired as encroachers, physical barriers and even motorists enter the special pathways meant to assist the blind.Parking menace, potholes, broken footpaths, street vendors and encroachers are just a few of the issues that add to the problems of about 2,500 blind students enrolled in various courses at the university.

While the facilities for the disabled at markets and restaurants near the campus are almost non-existent, a walk around the campus gives a picture of insensitivity among the people towards the disabled, with many unaware about the purpose of tactile paths. At every small stretch, cars, bikes and rickshaws are parked mindlessly on these paths. “About two years back, I was following the tactile path to go to my college. I fell in between after hitting a bike parked on the way... I got injured, my tooth broke...,” said a 22-year-old student of M.A. in Hindi. “We can’t completely rely on these paths as there are numerous hurdles.”

Any sensible citizen after observing Chhatra Marg and Guru Teg Bahadur Marg, can understand the troubles that a blind person may face in the students’ area. It is one thing to cut corners but visitors will be left aghast to see contractors having erected street light poles right on the tactile path. Though there are converters at various locations, indicating hurdles and the tactile path is built accordingly, there are still many places, where the paths are laid without considering trees and the already installed advertisement boards, and sign boards. “These paths are constructed as one of the facilities to make blinds independent but all these problems don’t let them depend on themselves,” a student leader said.

Letters unanswered

The Delhi University’s Equal Opportunity Cell (EOC) said these issues were mentioned in “multiple letters”to government agencies such as PWD, North civic body, traffic police, but “no steps were taken”.

A letter was written to PWD on March 27. “We haven’t received any response,” said Vipin Tiwari, OSD of the cell.

The EOC has urged the PWD to build fully accessible and barrier-free footpaths on roads, including Chhatra Marg, University Road and GTB Marg. Creation of adequate speed breakers, proper maintenance of roads and footpaths; removal of unwanted poles; embossed zebra crossing on all traffic lights with rumble strips, creation of accessible bus stops are some of the issues highlighted by the cell. “These problems are not new. An audit was conducted two years ago. We have been writing to agencies for three years yet no action has been taken,” said Tiwari.

But, PWD chief engineer Umesh Mishra says an access audit was conducted last year and “work is being done”. “We have responded to the EOC and are working in this direction (of making campus accessible to the disabled).” License was granted by North MCD to many vendors for putting up stalls on footpaths, according to Tiwari.

North MCD Commissioner Varsha Joshi refuses to comment on vendors covering footpaths. “I will have to go check each of them, to see which one is licensed and which one is not. Under an exercise, we clear 100 km footpaths everyday.” Has the civic body granted license to any of the vendors? “I don’t know,” says Joshi. “When the town vending committees start operating, then only we will be able to move forward. Also, there is no point in putting beautiful tactile paths unless you have vending zones.”