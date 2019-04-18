Home Cities Delhi

Boy who had gone missing after being rebuked rescued after 2 years

The police reunited a 14-year-old boy,  who had run away from his school in Narela, with his family after two years.

Published: 18th April 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 11:33 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The police reunited a 14-year-old boy,  who had run away from his school in Narela, with his family after two years.  

A complaint was lodged by his uncle, with whom he was staying here, on February 15, 2017, saying his nephew had been missing for two days, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said in a statement.The boy is originally from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh. Back then, he was studying in Class 5 at a government school. 

The case was transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, which reached Haridwar, Meerut, Mumbai, Roorkee, Shamli, among other cities to look out for him.

On Tuesday, police received information from someone who had seen the picture of the boy on a notice pasted at the Old Delhi Railway Station.

“He had also seen and spoken with the boy at the langar at Sisganj Gurdwara recently,” Ranjan said.

The boy told police that he had run away from the school after being reprimanded by his family members for not faring well in studies. “For two years, he had moved from place to place in Delhi and had finally settled near the gurdwara. He would often work, eat and sleep in the gurdwara itself,” the officer said. 

Comments

