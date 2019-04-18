Home Cities Delhi

Capturing the rustic villages of Goa and the people 

Mohan Naik talks about living his childhood again through his paintings that show the rural Goa 

Published: 18th April 2019 02:32 AM

By Angela Paljor
Express News Service

The Goa-based artist Mohan Naik is showcasing 26 paintings in different formats and different techniques for the first time in Delhi. “It is the mixture of old and new paintings with fresh and glowing colours. Throughout my artistic journey, out of whatever I have created so far, I am presenting a small part of it in this exhibition,” says Naik.

His inclination towards this art form can be traced back to his childhood. Art used to be his favourite subject during his school days. “I took art seriously once I completed my graduation at Goa College of Art, post which I started teaching art. However, after three years I decided to give up my job to purely concentrate on my artwork. It was then that I started showing my work through different art galleries in Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore and UK. The feedback I received was overwhelming, says the artist.

The Goa that the artist depicts is not of fun and the sea but the simple Goa, comprising rustic people and the village life. This exhibition includes idyllic scenes of villagers. Naik draws his inspiration from his immediate surroundings. Elaborating further, he says, “I have been living in a village since my childhood. The village people, the animals, nature, everything thing is part of my day today’s life. I draw inspirations from my immediate surroundings. I mostly depict my childhood memories composing in a stylistic way.”

There are two parallel Goa that exists, the one popular tourist Goa and the other the village Goa. The former is known to all. The latter comes to live in Naik’s work. “Goa has a big coastal area with famous beaches like Colva, Calangute, Palolem etc.

Angela PaljorThis is one side of Goa. However, the bigger part of Goa is remote village areas covered with forest and farming. Today some areas are developing as eco-friendly tourism,” says he. And like every other village Naik’s village too is changing. But the artist lives his childhood again through his paintings. “I come from a farmer’s family and have seen this life from close. It reflects through my paintings,” he adds.

Naik has a unique style. The composition of simplified forms and motifs, along with appropriate colour schemes are a result of him constantly experimenting with his work. “For the past thirty years, I have been working and improving my compositions, forms and techniques. What is seen today in my paintings is the result of experimentation with different techniques, and mediums. Unlike many I don’t paint in the same technique,” says he. But to really get a grasp of his work one has to see his paintings.

