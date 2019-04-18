Home Cities Delhi

Human nature vs mother nature, only one can win

By Ayesha Singh
The process of his art is an interesting one. At times, it is to ask absorbing questions and at other, to find truthful answers. This time it’s both for artist Gigi Scaria, who through his latest display asks compelling question about the eternal conflict between man and nature, and finds answers by rationalising it all through the brush and paint medium of his practise. 

Scaria is showing these at Gallery Latitude 28 where a group of other artists are displaying their work in an exhibition titled Cartography of Narratives. The show looks at various visual ideologies professed by its makers. There are conversations about the civilisation and its incoherent chain of experiences; of things that have been ‘lived’; of consequences that have been faced; bringing it all to a point where fact and fiction dissolve into a blur. 

But for Scaria, as a participating artist, clarity is what he desperately chases. It is a precondition to making progress for him. That’s why in his work, he chronicles how humanity is blinded towards the depletion of natural resources and environmental disasters, thereby, providing a new prism to ponder upon the idea of a smart city, he says. “The series talks about an uncertain future and the fear of environmental disasters that might take over the planet. My expressions are defined and are based on the immediate change that is taking place in the urban area,” he says.

To delineate the higher purpose of his art is as important to him as understanding the intention behind his life. In fact, the two are mutually inclusive. Scaria tries earnestly to understand the complex but evolving times we live in. It supplements his artistic practice that focuses on understanding, describing, and then re-interpreting the present times. “The threat we see to our environment is what jostles me badly. It’s the most saddening aspect of our lives. And as an artist I am acting and reacting to this change constantly,” he says. 
Human nature versus mother nature. Only one can triumph and we know who. 

Comments

