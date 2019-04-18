Kejriwal’s party toyed with sentiments of Sikhs on 1984 riots: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP of toying with the sentiments of Sikhs, who were seeking justice even after three decades of the 1984 riots.

BJP national secretary RP Singh said the AAP had promised to send the Congress leaders involved in the anti-Sikh riots to jail after coming to power but it is now entreating the party for an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections.

He also urged Sikh AAP legislators Jagdeep, Jarnail and Avtar Singh to resign with immediate effect.

“The silence of three Sikh MLAs is hurting the community and we demand that these Sikh MLAs should resign. The AAP is toying with our sentiments,” the BJP leader said at a press meet, adding that the effort of alliance with the Congress is adding insult to the injury of the Sikhs.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Delhi BJP vice-president Rajiv Babbar, its Sikh cell convener Sardar Kuldeep Singh, media co-incharge Neelkant Bakshi and spokesperson Ashok Goel Devraha was present at the event.

“The AAP had, in its 2013 election manifesto, promised that it will ensure punishment to the Congress leaders guilty of the massacre of Sikhs and to ensure justice to the Sikh community besides reinvestigating the cases which were closed. ,” Singh said.

“It also promised employment to the victims. The AAP has misled and betrayed the Sikhs and the community will give them a befitting reply.”

Babbar said it was the BJP, which had formed an SIT for an impartial inquiry into the riot cases.

“SIT formed by the BJP led to the conviction and life imprisonment of a former Congress MP. None of the guilty will escape from the clutches of the Modi government. The Sikhs of Delhi will never forgive the Kejriwal government for betraying them,” the BJP leader asserted.