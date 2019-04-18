Lok Sabha elections 2019: Congress claims seat deal for Delhi sealed, AAP denies

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have sealed a deal for seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital and an official announcement is likely on Thursday, senior Congress leaders, privy to the development, said.

A senior Congress functionary said both parties have agreed on a 4:3 seat sharing formula (4 for AAP and 3 for Congress) in Delhi and negotiations for 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana are on the way and an arrangement would be in place soon.

“We are 99% sure of clinching a seat deal in Haryana. Talks are on at different levels. They have realized that our demand isn’t unreasonable. We, too, acknowledge that they are right in pitching for an alliance in the state. It’s (seat deal in Delhi and Haryana) is in the best interests of both parties. The talks are more in favour of a deal and not otherwise,” a Congress leader said.

PC Chacko, AICC in charge of Delhi, confirmed that a seat-sharing deal for Delhi has been reached and talks are at an advanced stage for a similar poll arrangement in Haryana. Chacko and AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been leading the negotiations for the two parties.

While the Congress claimed a seat arrangement was already in place, Singh denied a deal had been reached and the blamed the former for the delay.

“We are ready to ally with the Congress to stop the BJP. However, Congress isn’t willing to join hands with us. It’s unfortunate that even after so much effort (to clinch a seat deal), the Congress isn’t ready for a compromise,” Singh said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singh met CM Arvind Kejriwal at his residence and a seat-sharing arrangement for Haryana was discussed.

“In Haryana, we offered six seats to the Congress. However, the statements made by Ghulam Nabi Azad clearly show that they are not serious about stopping Modi from returning for a second term as PM. They are not ready to compromise,” Singh said.

Azad, the Congress’ in-charge of Haryana, claimed there had been no talks with AAP for a seat deal in the state.