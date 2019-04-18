Lok Sabha elections 2019: Delhi BJP zeroes in on list of candidates

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid speculation over the possibility of an alliance between the Congress and the AAP, the BJP expedited its process to pick its nominees for seven parliamentary seats in the city.

According to the party leaders, a final list of probables may be released on Friday. A Delhi BJP office-bearer said the central leadership directed state unit chief Manoj Tiwari to report to the party headquarters on Wednesday evening for an important meeting.

“Tiwari was campaigning in Kolkata. However, he was asked to return as an emergency meeting was called in the evening.”

The filing of nomination papers began on Tuesday. The last date for the same is April 23.

Delhi BJP’s vice- president Rajiv Babbar confirmed the party might announce the list on Friday. “The state leadership has left the decision for the central leadership. The list for Delhi is expected on April 19. We have started campaigning at ground level. Once, the candidates are finalised, we will accelerate our campaign.”

Another BJP leader said the party is closely monitoring the situation in the rival camps and ready to tweak poll strategy in case of any electoral pact.

“We are ready for every situation — alliance or no alliance. In case, the Congress and the AAP come together, it may require some changes. Then, the party may repeat three-four MPs. Remaining MPs are most likely to be replaced,” he said.

Another BJP functionary said reports of various surveys were with the central leadership, which will play a significant role in the selection of the candidates.

The surveys were commissioned to determine the merits of the probables and to check the anti-incumbency of the MPs.

“Reports of two-three MPs are not encouraging. They may not be able to retain seats in case the Congress and the AAP come together,” he said.

While political corridors were abuzz with speculation on who will be the BJP’s pick, the leader said a senior central functionary was pressing for replacement of at least two MPs, which has upset the state unit.

“The senior functionary is advocating for the replacement of an MP even though he is an appropriate candidate given the social composition in the city. The leader in question has nothing to do with the functioning of the local unit,” said the BJP leader.