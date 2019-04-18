Home Cities Delhi

Saand Ki Aankh to release on Diwali

Taapsee  Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s biographical sports film, Saandh Ki Aankh, is scheduled to release on Diwali (October 25, 2019).

Taapsee  Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s biographical sports film, Saandh Ki Aankh, is scheduled to release on Diwali (October 25, 2019). It will clash with Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh follows the life journey of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film was shot over the period of two months in Johri, Hastinapur and Mawana in Uttar Pradesh. The film’s first look was unveiled on Tuesday. 

Saand Ki Aankh stars director Prakash Jha as its main antagonist Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh is also an important part of the film. The film is co-produced by Reliance Entertainment, Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar. The film was initially titled Womaniya but had to be renamed following a legal tussle with producer Pritish Nandy. Saand Ki Aankh literally translates to Bull’s Eye. 

Tushar Hiranandani has previously worked as a writer on Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti. This is his debut film as a director. Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Badla. Bhumi Pednekar’s previous appearance was in Sonchiriya. 

