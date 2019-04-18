This ‘miracle plant’ is a huge help against kidney stones

NM Ganesh Babu By

Kattipottal, kuttipodum (if tied, will give rise to a plant) is a unique but apt name in Tamil given to the plant that is scientifically known as Bryophyllum Pinnatum (Lam.) Oken of the family Crassulaceae. It is incredible to watch new plants arise from each furrow of the leaf margins, even when it is just hung in the air. Few plant species can be propagated from just a leaf or a section of a leaf the way this plant does.

It is also interesting to know the similar names given in Malayalam (Ila Molachi = leaf that sprouts), Marathi (Panfuti =plant that arises from a leaf) and Greek (Bryophyllum=Bryo means sprout and phyllum means leaf). In Ayurveda, it is known as Parna Beeja and in Siddha, it is termed as Ranakalli. It is popularly known as Amarapoi in Odisha and life plant in English.

The leaves of this plant are edible, but best eaten in early spring or winter, when they have a fairly pleasant mild flavour. They can be cooked or put raw in salads as well. The leaves are used medicinally and have mild pain relieving properties and can be put on scratches too in order to stop the stinging pain and they are also used to put on minor burns and scalds. But the most important use the leaves have is against kidney stones. For this one has to consume 4-5 leaves with a glass of water first thing in the morning for about two months.