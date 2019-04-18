Vicky to play Ashwatthama in yet-untitled mythological

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

Following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala are reuniting for a mythological war film. The yet-to-be titled film will star Vicky in the role of Ashwatthama.

Son of guru Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama fought on the Kauravas side against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war in the Mahabharat.

Blessed with immortality, he was born with a gem in his forehead which gave him a lot of power.

Reveals a source, “After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year.”