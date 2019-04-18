Home Cities Delhi

Vicky to play Ashwatthama in yet-untitled mythological

Blessed with immortality, he was born with a gem in his forehead which gave him a lot of power. 

Published: 18th April 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Following the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, Vicky Kaushal, Aditya Dhar and Ronnie Screwvala are reuniting for a mythological war film. The yet-to-be titled film will star Vicky in the role of Ashwatthama.
Son of guru Dronacharya and Kripi, Ashwatthama fought on the Kauravas side against the Pandavas in the Kurukshetra war in the Mahabharat.

Blessed with immortality, he was born with a gem in his forehead which gave him a lot of power. 

Reveals a source, “After Uri, the makers wanted to return with something big and interesting. Aditya has been working on this script since a long time, even before Uri released, and when he sounded out Ronnie and Vicky, they immediately jumped on board. The film will be mounted on a big scale and will be shot later this year.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp