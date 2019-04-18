Home Cities Delhi

Vivanta Hotel in Greater Noida by 2023

For those travelling to Noida and Greater Noida and looking for decent quality hotels within their budget to stay in, there’s good news.

By Express News Service

For those travelling to Noida and Greater Noida and looking for decent quality hotels within their budget to stay in, there’s good news. The city will soon have a new hotel, Vivanta Hotel. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) has partnered with Mahagun Group for this project. The new Vivanta hotel will be a part of the landmark Mahagun Marina Walk, a large mixed use project with destination retail and commercial spaces.

The hotel will comprise 261 spacious guest rooms and suites, a host of dining options, large meeting and banqueting facilities, fitness centre, spa and a temperature controlled swimming pool. Located close to the Yamuna Expressway, it is slated to open in 2023.

“Greater Noida is a commercial hub with presence of some of the world’s largest international companies. This partnership is aligned to Aspiration 2022 with its focus on aggressive domestic growth,” said IHCL CEO Puneet Chhatwal. 

