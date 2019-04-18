Home Cities Delhi

Winds, light rains bring mercury down for 2nd day 

On Monday, the temperature in Delhi had touched 40 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. 

Published: 18th April 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2019 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

The day temperature was seven notches below the season’s average | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Overcast skies greeted Delhiites as they enjoyed another day of respite from the heat on Wednesday, with strong winds and light rains bringing down the maximum temperature by seven degrees from the season’s average.According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degree Celsius while the minimum was 19 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal. 

On Monday, the temperature in Delhi had touched 40 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered the official figure for the city, received 1 mm rains till 8.30 am after which it recorded traces of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Humidity was recorded at 65 per cent.  “Although the temperature might increase on Thursday, there are chances of light rain. The sky is expected to remain cloudy,” an IMD official said.

According to private weather prediction agency Skymet, pre-monsoon activities are expected to stay over Delhi-NCR for the next couple of hours. “Weather systems are likely to move away from Delhi by Thursday. Thus, temperatures will increase over Delhi tomorrow onward and clear bright skies due to change in winds direction from easterly to northwesterly,” it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more 
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp