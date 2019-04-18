Winds, light rains bring mercury down for 2nd day 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Overcast skies greeted Delhiites as they enjoyed another day of respite from the heat on Wednesday, with strong winds and light rains bringing down the maximum temperature by seven degrees from the season’s average.According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.5 degree Celsius while the minimum was 19 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal.

On Monday, the temperature in Delhi had touched 40 degree Celsius, three notches above the season’s average. The Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered the official figure for the city, received 1 mm rains till 8.30 am after which it recorded traces of rainfall till 5.30 pm. Humidity was recorded at 65 per cent. “Although the temperature might increase on Thursday, there are chances of light rain. The sky is expected to remain cloudy,” an IMD official said.

According to private weather prediction agency Skymet, pre-monsoon activities are expected to stay over Delhi-NCR for the next couple of hours. “Weather systems are likely to move away from Delhi by Thursday. Thus, temperatures will increase over Delhi tomorrow onward and clear bright skies due to change in winds direction from easterly to northwesterly,” it said.