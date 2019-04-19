AAP backtracked on talks with Congress, claims PC Chacko

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Talks for an alliance in Delhi between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party hit a dead end again on Thursday, with both parties refusing to compromise on a coalition in Haryana. The AAP refused to have alliance for Delhi alone, said PC Chacko, AICC in-charge of Delhi unit. “They (AAP leaders) have backtracked.”

Blaming the AAP leadership for derailing the discussion by adding Haryana in the equation, Chacko said the matter was settled till Wednesday evening. “However, they started pushing for a seat-sharing formula in the neighbouring state.” “Last night, they agreed to confine the alliance to Delhi. Finally, it was decided to go ahead. A phone call from the AAP on Thursday morning played spoilsport.”

Chacko said AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday morning insisted the Congress to accede the demand of full statehood for Delhi even though conditions for an election pact restricted to the national capital were agreed upon. “I told them there is no difference on the issue. Full statehood was part of our 2015 manifesto. However, after half an hour, he messaged me saying an alliance will not work without Haryana.”

ALSO READ | Congress claims seat deal for Delhi sealed, AAP denies

Later, Chacko met Congress president Rahul Gandhi and apprised him about the development. In the evening, Chacko met Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and held discussion to give final touches to the list of party candidates. “Only few changes are to be made. The final names may be announced on Friday.”

The AAP held a closed-door meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in which other party leaders reviewed the situation.

“There has been no change in the position. We gave the Congress the formula of 6:3:1, and they rejected it. Without an alliance in Haryana, there will be no tie up in Delhi,” Sanjay Singh asserted.AAP leader Gopal Rai announced that his party will fight elections along with the Jananayak Jantantra Party on three seats in Haryana.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

However, leaders of both parties said the discussion might be resumed even after the announcement of candidates in the capital. “They (the AAP leaders) initiated the discussion. We opened doors for them. For no reason, they are now going back. They will need to explain it to the people. I think, there is tremendous pressure within the party on Kejriwal to do an alliance,” said a Congress office-bearer.