AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit found ‘incomplete’ 

NEW DELHI: AAP’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar’s affidavit was found to be ‘incomplete’ by the district election office on Thursday, which sent him a notice. Jakhar was among the 36 candidates who filed their nominations on Thursday for the May 12 election.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accompanied the 47-year-old party candidate on his way to file the nominations papers. The AAP leader owns two firearms — a .32 bore revolver and a .315 bore rifle. Jakhar has no criminal case against him. Besides owning four luxury cars, he has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.28 crore.

Jakhar has shown an income of Rs 9.78 lakh in his last year’s I-T return, while his wife Anju, a government servant, earned Rs 15.23 lakh, according to his affidavit. The AAP candidate has immovable assets, including an inherited agricultural land, the affidavit said.

His affidavit, however, was found incomplete by the West district election officer who stated that the row on I-T dues was missing. “It was just a line under the family details column that the EC said we did not write it in the designated area on the form. So, the EC asked me to file an application and the matter will be resolved soon,” said Jakhar.

After filing his nomination, Jakhar said, “I want to serve the people of Delhi and work for the people of west Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been working for the welfare of people.”

