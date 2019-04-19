Home Cities Delhi

AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar's affidavit found ‘incomplete’ 

Jakhar has shown an income of Rs 9.78 lakh in his last year’s I-T return, while his wife Anju, a government servant, earned Rs 15.23 lakh, according to his affidavit.

Published: 19th April 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

AAP candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar (2nd from left) holds a road show before filling his nomination for West Delhi Lok Sabha seat on Thursday | Naveen Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AAP’s West Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar’s affidavit was found to be ‘incomplete’ by the district election office on Thursday, which sent him a notice. Jakhar was among the 36 candidates who filed their nominations on Thursday for the May 12 election.  

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accompanied the 47-year-old party candidate on his way to file the nominations papers. The AAP leader owns two firearms — a .32 bore revolver and a .315 bore rifle. Jakhar has no criminal case against him.  Besides owning four luxury cars, he has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.28 crore. 

Jakhar has shown an income of Rs 9.78 lakh in his last year’s I-T return, while his wife Anju, a government servant, earned Rs 15.23 lakh, according to his affidavit. The AAP candidate has immovable assets, including an inherited agricultural land, the affidavit said. 

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

His affidavit, however, was found incomplete by the West district election officer who stated that the row on I-T dues was missing. “It was just a line under the family details column that the EC said we did not write it in the designated area on the form. So, the EC asked me to file an application and the matter will be resolved soon,” said Jakhar. 

After filing his nomination, Jakhar said, “I want to serve the people of Delhi and work for the people of west Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and our Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have been working for the welfare of people.”   

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Balbir Singh Jakhar AAP affidavit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp