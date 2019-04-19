Home Cities Delhi

AAP candidate Raghav Chadha to take out roadshow against Bidhuri's 'gundaraj'

The AAP candidate alleged that Bidhuri has been attacking people from other states living in the South Delhi constituency.

Published: 19th April 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

AAP's South Delhi constituency candidate Raghav Chadha poses for photos at the party office in New Delhi Friday April 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls, AAP's South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha will take out a 'Gundaraj Mukhti Raj' yatra against incumbent BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Sunday.

He will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during the roadshow, senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said.

Chadha is expected to file his nomination on Monday. The AAP candidate alleged that Bidhuri has been attacking people from other states living in the South Delhi constituency.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party also came out with a report card of Bidhuri in which it claimed that people are fearful of the BJP MP and his work has been negligible in the area.

"Even the village he adopted had negligible work done," Rai claimed. No immediate response was received from Bidhuri on the accusations. The AAP has been coming out with report cards of all MPs of Delhi. Voting in the national capital is slated for May 12.

