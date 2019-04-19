Creating an Instagram worthy Easter spread 

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Like every other holiday, Easter too has a lot of traditions attached to it. Like, today is the day that many of us will be taking out our colouring kits and spend hours creating the perfect treat for the kids. But one thing that has definitely changed is the traditional feast. We talk to the chefs who are creating their own Easter specials and understand the change.

Talking about the shift from traditional Easter spread, Prem K Pogakula, Executive Chef at The Imperial, says that the food trends have definitely evolved with time. “People are leaning more towards international cuisine whereas in the olden days most of the people used to make dishes with readily available ingredients that were also natively accessible. Today, it’s very easy to procure ingredients and experiment. Take chocolate for example. It was not easily available in those days, however, today it is available all over the world which is why gifting chocolate bunnies have become a very common tradition,” says Pogakula.

From time immemorial, Easter has been the festival to bring families together and relish traditional delicacies. The presentations, flavours or forms may vary but the essence of Easter eggs, bunnies, hot cross buns and Simnel cake, to name a few, has remained fairly the same. However, these days, candy baskets and bespoke hampers are also a part of the celebratory weekend. “With social media platforms ruling throughout the industry, aesthetics of meal experience is now customised to create attractive Instagram worthy culinary experience and illustrations,” says chef Abhijeet Thakre, Taj City Centre Gurugram, adding, “Earlier, Easter specials included theme based eateries that commemorated the traditional value of the occasion.

The traditional aspect is now offered through the Easter menu, coupled with a gravitating theme based presentation of various cuisines. Guests now want more local dishes that are made from scratch. Vast range speciality sweets and meals are curated during the Easter weekend, which is not seen at any other point throughout the year.”

Another change that the hoteliers have witnessed is that festive special brunches such as Easter brunch often has a lot of families turning up for the same. This trend has been a game changer in the Food and Beverage industry in the past two-three years says chef Sumit Sinha of Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla. “They are keen to explore the traditional delicacies, engage in fun activities and have a wholesome experience while they spend time with their family. Today, the chefs are focusing on locally sourced ingredients and healthy meal options, keeping in mind the evolved preferences of their guests. A lot of creativity also goes to make it a fun experience for our little guests as well,” says Sinha.

Adding to it Kazem Samandari, founder of L’Opéra says, “Our customers have evolved over time and they don’t mind a little twist on their traditional Easter specials. One can play around with size, flavours, colours and even packaging to lend a beautiful look to Easter products. In fact, people have taken well to our Easter offerings and that is reflecting in our sales as well. We are already thinking of new and innovative ideas for our next Easter collection.”

All said, there is nothing to worry. For the ones who love the traditional Easter feast and the ones who love experimenting, the city offers everything under the sun.It will be a traditional affair for Easter Brunch at Edesia, the multi-cuisine Crowne Plaza Today, Okhla, which is offering quintessential dishes such as Scotch Eggs, Lamb Shanks, Hot Cross Buns, Easter Eggs and much more. “Our kitchen team has curated a lavish buffet along with interactive live stations for the enhanced guest experience.

This includes Teppanyaki counter, Pasta station, Grilled chicken corner and Live dimsum trolley. While the guests would feast on the scrumptious buffet spread, we will offer them a complimentary wine of glass as a gesture. A colourful kids station will also be set up with delicious food for our younger guests,” says Sinha.

This year, L’Opéra has gone for an elaborate Easter menu that features hand-crafted delicacies in dark, white and milk chocolate. “Our Easter specials comprises of boxes of chocolate eggs, colourful roosters, happy chickens, long-eared as well as cute little bunnies. There is also what we call Fête en Famille (Family Celebration), which is a beautiful set of a chicken, a rooster and three eggs that make for perfect gifting. During this festivity- celebrating the resurrection of Christ, I find it befitting to use chocolate – the food of the gods,” says Kazem Samandari.

You can also indulge your children with Easter goodies like Chocolate bunnies, Egg baskets and Easter cakes at La Baguette and for all you grown- ups 1911 lays out global varieties of lamb, meats, salads and seafood featuring specialities like Roasted beer chicken, Minced lamb pie, Spinach and Salmon strudel, and many more delectable recipes, making a fun Sunday for you and your family.