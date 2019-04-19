Delhi Revenue Minister gave powers to tainted Waqf chief: BJP leader Vijender Gupta

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Thursday drew Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s attention to Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot’s nod allowing the chairman and a member of the Delhi Waqf Board to withdraw money in contravention of established rules. This action is unauthorised and illegal under the Delhi Waqf Board Act and Rules, Gupta wrote to Baijal, adding that the order bypasses the practice of mandatory signature of the Chief Executive Officer, who is an official appointed by the State.

“It gives ample powers to the chairman and the member to withdraw any amount of money without the signature of the CEO. This is a very serious financial irregularity to favour chairman Amanatullah Khan, who is already under the CBI scanner due to corrupt, illegal and irregular functioning of the Board,” Gupta wrote. “It clearly establishes that the AAP government has no regard for honesty, rules and regulations.”

The BJP leader urged Baijal to forestall the move as it is in violation of a government order which states that under Section 26 of the Delhi Waqf Act, the CEO has a duty to ensure that all rules and regulation are followed in the Board. “In the new Order, the CEO as mandatory signatory has been done away with in violation of the Waqf Board rules.”

The Leader of Opposition said that Rule 17 of Delhi Waqf Rules states that the Chief Executive Officer shall be in-charge of the work relating to finance, budget and accounts of the Board. “The government’s move is also in violation of the letter and spirit of the Rules.”