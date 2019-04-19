Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Revenue Minister gave powers to tainted Waqf chief: BJP leader Vijender Gupta

The Leader of Opposition said that Rule 17 of Delhi Waqf Rules states that the Chief Executive Officer shall be in-charge of the work relating to finance, budget and accounts of the Board.

Published: 19th April 2019 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Vijender Gupta

Delhi BJP MLA Vijender Gupta (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta on Thursday drew Lt. Governor Anil Baijal’s attention to Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot’s nod allowing the chairman and a member of the Delhi Waqf Board to withdraw money in contravention of established rules. This action is unauthorised and illegal under the Delhi Waqf Board Act and Rules, Gupta wrote to Baijal, adding that the order bypasses the practice of mandatory signature of the Chief Executive Officer, who is an official appointed by the State.  

“It gives ample powers to the chairman and the member to withdraw any amount of money without the signature of the CEO.  This is a very serious financial irregularity to favour chairman Amanatullah Khan, who is already under the CBI scanner due to corrupt, illegal and irregular functioning of the Board,” Gupta wrote.  “It clearly establishes that the AAP government has no regard for honesty, rules and regulations.”

The BJP leader urged Baijal to forestall the move as it is in violation of a government order which states that under Section 26 of the Delhi Waqf Act, the CEO has a duty to ensure that all rules and regulation are followed in the Board. “In the new Order, the CEO as mandatory signatory has been done away with in violation of the Waqf Board rules.”   

The Leader of Opposition said that Rule 17 of Delhi Waqf Rules states that the Chief Executive Officer shall be in-charge of the work relating to finance, budget and accounts of the Board. “The government’s move is also in violation of the letter and spirit of the Rules.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijender Gupta Anil Baijal Delhi Waqf Board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp