Go for these pleated tops and bell sleeves

Inspired  by the freshness of spring and nostalgia of summer, Crimsoune has launched its new collection that inspires you to do everything in style.

By Express News Service

Inspired  by the freshness of spring and nostalgia of summer, Crimsoune has launched its new collection that inspires you to do everything in style. The collection is all about clothes that are glamourous yet comfortable and classy, literally aiming at living life in style every single day of the week. Reflecting the vibe of nature, the vision of technology and the essence of tradition, the makers have infused Ikat, the traditional weaving art of our country, adding that much-needed jest to the style. 

In a way one can say that the threads of history have been refashioned to printing technique, turning out clothes that are versatile enough to redefine the feminine and masculine style.Crimsoune collection acts as ‘soul to the body’ which makes it perfect for every occasion, for every individual. The collection is a mixture of patterns and silhouettes like a flared tunic, bell sleeve, pleated top and knotted and denim washed shirts in prints and pastel colors. 

