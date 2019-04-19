Helplines for mob violence, noise pollution operational

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two new 24x7 helpline numbers — 155270 and 155271 — launched by the Delhi Police for reporting crimes relating to mob violence and noise pollution are now operational. These emergency helplines, being operated by Police Control Room, were launched on April 4.

The first helpline 155270 is available for receiving calls related to any incident of lynching or mob violence. “Any person aggrieved or a witness can report any such incident to this 24 x 7 helpline number,” the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

It was introduced in compliance to the Supreme Court directives that a response system be introduced to deal with such acts and to prevent the instances of loss of life and properties, both public and private. The 155271 helpline, the police said, was launched in order to provide relief from noise pollution.

The public can lodge complaints of sound pollution like DJs, loudspeakers, public address systems, sound amplifiers, generators of 5 KV or more, construction equipment operating between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. This noise pollution helpline was introduced after the NGT ordered that effective steps be undertaken to control noise pollution.