Reminiscing the unbridled landscapes

By Express News Service

The new Spring-Summer’19 collection introduces Sarita Handa’s five new aesthetic pillars in-home art and design. Naturalist, Primrose, Mojave, Stargazer and Amazonia are inspired by cross-cultural beauty as well as the often noticed, but lesser-appreciated nuances of botanical forms and landscapes in Nature.

The collection also includes the forever-favourite bird and flower motifs that have come to be associated with the brand’s genteel warmth over the years.

Naturalist celebrates the innate beauty in skeletal silhouettes of leaves, or the forms they take against the architecture of conservatories and arboretums. Mojave and Amazonia feature raised surface embroideries and colours that are reminiscent of unbridled landscapes in the wilderness. Stargazer captures the bold colours and celestial intrigue of vast, open skies.

Primrose is an ode to flowers manifesting the vivacity and delicacy of Spring and Summer. Blush tones are layered with neutral base colours. The collection is available at their flagship store: Sarita Handa, 356/357, 2nd floor, Sultanpur, MG Road