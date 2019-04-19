Home Cities Delhi

Reminiscing the unbridled landscapes

The new Spring-Summer’19 collection introduces Sarita Handa’s  five new aesthetic pillars in-home art and design.

Published: 19th April 2019 01:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2019 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The new Spring-Summer’19 collection introduces Sarita Handa’s  five new aesthetic pillars in-home art and design. Naturalist, Primrose, Mojave, Stargazer and Amazonia are inspired by cross-cultural beauty as well as the often noticed, but lesser-appreciated nuances of botanical forms and landscapes in Nature.

The collection also includes the forever-favourite bird and flower motifs that have come to be associated with the brand’s genteel warmth over the years.

Naturalist celebrates the innate beauty in skeletal silhouettes of leaves, or the forms they take against the architecture of conservatories and arboretums.    Mojave and Amazonia feature raised surface embroideries and colours that are reminiscent of unbridled landscapes in the wilderness. Stargazer captures the bold colours and celestial intrigue of vast, open skies.

Primrose is an ode to flowers manifesting the vivacity and delicacy of Spring and Summer. Blush tones are layered with neutral base colours. The collection is available at their flagship store: Sarita Handa, 356/357, 2nd floor, Sultanpur, MG Road

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
India elections 2019: How did first-time voters feel after casting their vote?
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Senior citizens in Chennai exercise voting franchise
Gallery
These new age mothers carried their babies with them to cast their votes at Mamudan block in Bengaluru's Basavanagidi constituency (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 2: Sun, old age and stereotypes... these voters braved it all for democracy
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan and his daughter Shruti Haasan cast their votes at a polling station in Alwarpet, Chennai. (Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 star voters: Rajini, Kamal, Vijay, Suriya, Kumble and so many more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp