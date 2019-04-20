AAP hands ‘last chance’ to Cong for poll alliance 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that it is putting on hold the nomination process of its candidates up to next week.AAP’s in-charge of the national capital Gopal Rai said in order to give one more chance to the Congress, the party postponed the nomination process of three candidates.

On Saturday, Pankaj Gupta

(Chandni Chowk), Atishi (East Delhi) and Brajesh Goyal ( New Delhi) were supposed to file their nomination papers. The trio will now file their papers on Monday.

The talks between both the parties came to am abrupt end after the AAP insisted on 6:3:1 formula in Haryana. The Jananayak Janshakti Party, which has formed an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party, has also dropped hints of unwilling to be part of any coalition which involves the Congress.Leader from Haryana Dushyant Chautala, president of JJP formed six months ago has decided to fight on seven of the 10 parliamentary constituencies.

One done, five left to file papers

Raghav Chadha, Dilip Pandey are among the three leaders, who will be joined by their three colleagues in filing nominations. Balbir Singh Jakhar has already filed nomination