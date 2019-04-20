Almonds used to fund terror in Kashmir

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after India suspended LoC trade with Pakistan, government officials have said that California almonds are being used in cross-LoC trade for funding terrorism and separatists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The almonds produced in California in the United States have been regularly finding their way through LoC trade involving a large transport network.

According to the modus operandi, Pakistani traders with terror link under-invoice products such as California almonds. After receiving the consignment, traders in India sell these almonds at the prevailing market price, making extra money by under-invoicing, a security official said. The extra money generated is handed over to terrorists, separatists and anti-national elements in the Valley to fuel anti-India activities, the official said.

Security agencies have noticed that some traders involved in cross-LoC trade have links with banned terrorist outfits, especially Hizbul Mujahideen. Accor-ding to officials, some Indians who have crossed over to Pakistan and joined militant organisations have opened trading firms across the border. Many Pakistan-based trading firms, which are directly under the control of militant organisations, are trading with firms operated by their relatives in India.

The cross-LoC trade is also being used to sneak in drugs such as cocaine, brown sugar and heroin into the Valley. A senior official said that recently, 66.5 kg heroin was seized from a Valley-based consignee and it was found that the drugs came through the cross-LoC trade. Arms and ammunition are also smuggled into the Valley using the trade. Numerous seizures have been made of pistols, grenades, spares and ammunition, said another official. Businessman Zahoo Ahmed Watali, who is currently in jail in terror funding cases, was the president of LoC traders association and he was allegedly found funnelling money to terrorists.