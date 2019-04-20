Home Cities Delhi

Enjoy the culinary delights of Dilli-6 in Faridabad

This one is for all the food lovers, especially the residents of Faridabad who dig Old Delhi Food. Radisson Blu is holding their annual Dilli 6 Food Festival.

Published: 20th April 2019

By Express News Service

This one is for all the food lovers, especially the residents of Faridabad who dig Old Delhi Food. Radisson Blu is holding their annual Dilli 6 Food Festival. Experience the rich heritage culinary feast from the streets of Chandni Chowk in old Delhi at the hotel’s multi-cuisine restaurant Broadway. The festival boasts of delicacies, including Pandara Road ki Rozugalbandi Sheekh, Aam Pappd Chutney Tikka, Kutte Mirch Masale ka Chicken Tikka, Adraki Punje among others. Other delectable dishes specially prepared by old Delhi folks for you include Chandni Chowk ki Special Murgh Biryani, Lal Quile ki Gobhi Matar, Jama Masjid ka Mutton Rogan Josh and Rezala Lagan Reshili Chaap.Join in with your friends and family and enjoy the lip-smacking variety of street food.

At: Broadway, Radisson Blu, Faridabad
Cost: I1899/- plus tax
Duration: April 19 to April 29
Timings: 7:00pm to 11:00 pm

