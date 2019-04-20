Fluid situation: Congress may rejig candidates 

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As talks for an alliance with the AAP are at a standstill, the Congress is likely to rejig the list of probables candidates in Delhi due to changes in political equations.The party may field Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit from Chandni Chowk and former Delhi minister Arvinder Singh Lovely could be nominee from East Delhi.

A Congress functionary said the names of possible candidates selected by the state unit’s screening committee was sent to party president Rahul Gandhi for approval and the final list may be released on Saturday after a few changes. “The list includes Dikshit’s name, but she has shown interest in Chandni Chowk. In case, the party approves and she is shifted, Lovely may be asked to contest in her place from East Delhi. He fits the bill as it will also send a message across to the Sikh voters.”

The nomination process for seven seats in Delhi ends on April 23.“The list of party probables including Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit was sent to Gandhi and party’s organisation secretary KC Venugopal on Friday. It is likely to be out on Saturday since Gandhi is out of Delhi for campaigning. He will be back late tonight,” said PC Chacko, All India Congress Committee in charge of Delhi affairs.

Another Congress office-bearer said there may be slight change on two or three seats given the changing political equations.

Names of senior party leaders, including seven former MPs, were included in the list, which was sent to the central leadership for selection, as per Gandhi’s directions.

A Congress leader said former south Delhi MP Ramesh Kumar was a choice for the seat. However, Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar is another front runner. Also, he may be given ticket from West Delhi, where Mahabal Mishra is also a contender. “In West Delhi, the party was planning to field a prominent Purvanchali celebrity but it didn’t materialise. Sushil is interested from West Delhi but by ignoring Mishra, the party does not want to upset Purvanchali population, which is a major factor in elections.”

Riot case to affect fate of Ramesh

Ramesh Kumar may be dropped because of his brother Sajjan Kumar’s conviction in a Sikh riot case. In that scenarion, Sushil is likely to get a chance from south Delhi

A Congress leader said the AAP is now ready to withdraw its Chandigarh candidate if the Congress agrees to leave five seats in Delhi. “Instead of four seats, they are now asking for five in Delhi, leaving just two seats for us and ready to skip alliance in Haryana,” said the Congress leader