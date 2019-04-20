Home Cities Delhi

Hurt traders get soothing Modi balm

PM steers clear of making any mention of AAP government and CM Arvind Kejriwal at a packed convention 

Published: 20th April 2019 05:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the crowd at the BJP’s trader convention at Talkatora Stadium on Friday. Union Minister Vijay Goel (blue waistcoat) accompanied Modi | Shekhar Yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to traders in Delhi on Friday while acknowledging their role as “one of the biggest stakeholders” in nation building.

The trading community is considered one of the solid pillars of support for the BJP, Modi said, exuding confidence that he would return to power and fulfil the remaining promises made in his party’s Sankalp Patra (manifesto).

“Ever since Independence, the Congress blamed traders for whatever went wrong in the country. The Congress does not understand the history and contributions of traders. ‘naamdar’ (read, Rahul Gandhi) does not believe in giving respect to the community. Traders need respect. The previous government always ridiculed and abused you,” Modi told a packed convention of traders at the Talkatora stadium.
The PM claimed about 1,500 rules and regulations were done away with in last five years. Recalling his promises made in 2014, Modi relived his experience of addressing a similar convention. “Last time in 2014 when I was amongst you, I was the prime ministerial candidate. The Congress government used to blame traders for inflation. You have been always blamed by them. The previous government took pride in making new rules every other day. I had announced to repeal one rule each day… 1,500 rules have finished till now.”

Modi listed the achievements of his government through various schemes such as Mudra, Ujjawla, Jan Dhan under the NDA rule. “Since its launch, 70,000 women have benefitted every day from Ujjwala Yojna. Two lakh Jan Dhan accounts were opened and one lakh loans were disbursed under Mudra Yojna.” Skill, speed and scale are the work culture of his government and it will continue in the future, he added.
Modi presented himself as the Pradhan Sevak, and not the Pradhan Mantri, while highlighting the ‘report card’ of his government’s performance. Urging traders to be “tension-free”, The PM, in a lighter vein, dubbed traders as “accurate weather scientist”. “You know beforehand what the public demand is going to be next day,” he said, adding that they were “one of the biggest stakeholders” in nation building.
In the entire function, Modi steered clear of making any mention of the AAP government and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.  

Union Minister Vijay Goel invoked Mahatma Gandhi to praise the Prime Minister. “This direct meeting with the PM was a long standing demand of traders. Our PM is inspired by the ideals of Gandhi’s concept of cleanliness…the stand against casteism is his ideals,” said Goel. “If there is another Gandhi after Gandhi (the Mahatma), then it is the current prime minister.”    

Business community reels under triple whammy

If demonetisation and GST were not enough, traders are suffering losses due to the sealing drive. Irked traders in Mayapuri recently clashed with the police during a sealing drive ordered by the NGT

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan (File Photo| AP)
The Third Pillar: Raghuram Rajan on why community is important
Prabhu Chawla
Why a Sadhvi Pragya? Why is Shatrugan Sinha now Congress' Patna'wale' Sahib?
Gallery
(Photos | AP, AFP)
New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson-led Black Caps include uncapped Tom Blundell
Here is a glimpse at  the life of the legendary Pakistani batsman from his playing days to heading the PCB selection committee (Photos | PTI, AFP)
Inzamam-ul-Haq now and then: The many faces of the Pakistan cricket legend
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp