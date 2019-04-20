Home Cities Delhi

Lok Sabha polls: Tired of treated as 'vote bank', says Valmikis to go with Delhi Democratic Alliance

Delhi Democratic Alliance, a coalition of activists, trade union leaders, and a few civil society groups working for such communities, have fielded their own candidates ahead of the elections.

Published: 20th April 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Ashok Agyani, convener of the alliance. (Photo | Facebook/ Ashok Agyani)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Angered by political parties using the downtrodden as a mere "vote bank", a Valmiki community organisation in Delhi has decided to enter Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, seeking to take their "destiny in their own hands".

Delhi Democratic Alliance, a coalition of activists, trade union leaders, and a few civil society groups working for such communities, have fielded their own candidates ahead of the elections, in an "act of defiance" against existing parties.

"We have announced our seven candidates, one of whom is a sanitation worker. Two of the candidates filed nominations on Thursday while two others filed today," said Ashok Agyani, convener of the alliance.

The alliance which was floated last year in March has already announced its manifesto and has been holding public meetings across Delhi to leverage support, he said. "We are raising money through voluntary donations from people for our candidates' nominations and fund our campaigning. The response from our people have been positive," Agyani claimed.

The seven candidates also include a person who has multiple degrees in education (East Delhi), besides one of them is from the OBC community and another is a Muslim (South Delhi), he added.

"Today, Charan Singh, a Valmiki leader filed nomination from North West Delhi constituency and Munna Lal from Chandni Chowk seat. Our candidates from North East Delhi and East Delhi had filed nominations on Thursday," he said.

Agyani says, Valmiki community forms a sizeable chunk of voters, about "40 lakh" or "about 27 per cent of all downtrodden classes" in Delhi, and that's why all parties seek to woo us during elections, be it Congress, BJP or now AAP.

Agyani, 49, a trade union leader, alleged that both major political parties in the country at preset are "poonjivadi aur manuvadi (favouring capitalists and upper caste supremacy)".

Valmikis belong to the SC community and spread across Delhi, from Mongolpuri to Sultanpuri and Trilokpuri to Tughlaqabad. Deepak Kumar Pihal is a daily-wage sanitation worker in the Rohini zone of the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and an independent candidate of the alliance from West Delhi constituency.

"Our Valmiki community has been treated as 'use and throw' vote bank. We suffer for five years and then politicians come to us seeking votes. Our brothers die in sewer chambers cleaning filth but what happens to their families," he asked. The 34-year-old sanitation worker says, his community has now "woken up" and decided to defy the big political parties, who "have been exploiting us for electoral gains".

Pihal will file nomination on April 22 and Mohammad Shahid on April 23.

