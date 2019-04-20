Home Cities Delhi

Sadhvi remark on Karkare her personal view, says BJP

Karkare, who laid down his life fighting the 26/11 attackers in Mumbai, was posthumously awarded the Ashok Chakra. He also headed the probe into the Malegaon blasts case.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE BJP on Friday distanced itself from its Bhopal nominee Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur’s remark that it was her curse that killed Mumbai ATS chief Hemant Karkare, saying it was her “personal view”.

The Sanyasin, who entered the poll fray months after being acquitted in the Malegaon blasts case, had to issue a retraction and apology later in the face of a blistering attack from the Opposition.

As her remark drew the ire of opposition forces, including the Congress, the BJP was quick to clarify that her remark was “personal” and was, perhaps, fuelled by years of “physical and mental torture” that she endured.

The party added that it considered Karkare as a martyr.However, the BJP’s clarification did little to pacify the Opposition. The Congress demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologise to the country and act against her. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the remark was an insult to every security personnel who died fighting terrorists.

“The PM should be asked if the use of words such as desh drohi (traitor), rakshas (monster) and Raavan is a way of respecting the memory of a martyr,” Surjewala said.Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Hemant Karkare gave his life protecting India. He must be treated with respect.”

