Congress wasted our time, AAP candidates will file nominations on Monday: Gopal Rai

Gopal Rai also accused the Congress of wasting AAP’s time with the possibility of a tie-up in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

AAP leader Gopal Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday attacked the Congress for withdrawing from an alliance and said there is no possibility left for the electoral pact in Delhi. Senior AAP leader and convener of Delhi affairs Gopal Rai said the six remaining candidates of AAP would file their nominations on April 22. He also accused the Congress of wasting AAP’s time with the possibility of a tie-up in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh.

The last date of filing nominations for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi is April 23.
Rai also announced the names of three candidates who will be contesting from Haryana on Sunday.
“Naveen Jaihind, Haryana state party in-charge, would be contesting from Faridabad. Krishna Kumar Agarwal, an advocate, would contest from Karnal while Prithviraj, a former IPS officer and ex-DGP of Haryana would contest on AAP ticket from Ambala,” he said at a press conference.

The AAP leader said that Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal would participate in two mega roadshows in Haryana. The AAP has formed an alliance with the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana in a 7:3 seat-sharing formula with seven seats for the JJP and three for the AAP.

“We even postponed the filing of nominations of AAP candidates but now all our six candidates in Delhi will file their nominations on Monday and we will also launch a ‘Pol-Khol Abhiyan’ against the Congress,” he said.

The party’s west Delhi candidate Balbir Singh Jakhar filed his nomination papers on Thursday. Rai said the Congress was giving an impression that the AAP refused to form an alliance.“But the fact is, whichever seat sharing formula the Congress proposed, we agreed to it in Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh and even then they backtracked,” he said.

