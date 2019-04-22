Home Cities Delhi

Delhi BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature

The BJP has announced its candidates on four parliamentary seats in Delhi. The names of candidates on three seats, including Udit Raj's Northwest Delhi seat are yet to be announced.

Published: 22nd April 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 06:47 PM   |  A+A-

Udit Raj

BJP MP Udit Raj (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apprehending that his party may deny him a ticket, sitting BJP MP from the reserved Northwest Delhi parliamentary seat Udit Raj on Monday asked the BJP to clear the confusion over his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a series of tweets, Raj said he believed that the BJP will not betray dalits in the country.

The BJP has announced its candidates on four parliamentary seats in Delhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The names of candidates on three seats, including Northwest Delhi are yet to be announced.

Nomination process for the polls will conclude on Tuesday.

"I merged my party in the BJP, crores of my supporters are worried over my ticket.

My name has not been declared from the North West Delhi seat yet.

My supporters have decided to wait till 4 PM today," Raj tweeted.

Raj merged his Indian Justice Party (IJP) with the BJP and contested Lok Sabha election from North West Delhi in the 2014 polls.

"I tried to talk to BJP president Amit Shah many times and sent him SMS as well.

I also tried to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in another tweet.

Raj said that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had been telling him that he will have the ticket from North West Delhi.

He also claimed to have contacted senior party leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in this regard.

The BJP MP has been a vocal supporters of dalit rights and had often taken views contrary to party line on occasions like the Sabrimala issue and 'Bharat Bandh' called by dalit organisations last year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udit Raj BJP MP Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp