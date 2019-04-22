Delhi BJP MP Udit Raj asks party to clear confusion over his candidature

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Apprehending that his party may deny him a ticket, sitting BJP MP from the reserved Northwest Delhi parliamentary seat Udit Raj on Monday asked the BJP to clear the confusion over his candidature for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In a series of tweets, Raj said he believed that the BJP will not betray dalits in the country.

The BJP has announced its candidates on four parliamentary seats in Delhi.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The names of candidates on three seats, including Northwest Delhi are yet to be announced.

Nomination process for the polls will conclude on Tuesday.

"I merged my party in the BJP, crores of my supporters are worried over my ticket.

My name has not been declared from the North West Delhi seat yet.

My supporters have decided to wait till 4 PM today," Raj tweeted.

Raj merged his Indian Justice Party (IJP) with the BJP and contested Lok Sabha election from North West Delhi in the 2014 polls.

"I tried to talk to BJP president Amit Shah many times and sent him SMS as well.

I also tried to talk to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said in another tweet.

Raj said that Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had been telling him that he will have the ticket from North West Delhi.

He also claimed to have contacted senior party leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Arun Jaitley in this regard.

The BJP MP has been a vocal supporters of dalit rights and had often taken views contrary to party line on occasions like the Sabrimala issue and 'Bharat Bandh' called by dalit organisations last year.