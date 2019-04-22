Home Cities Delhi

Ocean is the central theme in Sunil Mehra’s collection

On the occasion of Earth Day, the designer has launched his latest collection which delves into ethereal and vibrant attributes of ocean

Published: 22nd April 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajkumari Sharma Tankha
Express News Service

Nature always inspired him. The clean blue water of ocean drew him deeply. Like many others of his ilk, designer Sunil Mehra always endeavoured to create designs that showcase serenity of nature. For years, he had been harbouring this desire to make an entire collection solely dedicated to the beauty of Nature.
“Nature has always fascinated and inspired me. I have endeavoured towards creating garments which celebrate all the blends and patterns that nature offers,” says Mehra.

Launched as an ode to Mother Earth on the occasion of Earth Day today, his latest collection delves into ethereal and vibrant attributes of ocean with unmatched abundance.

“The elements of earth have tickled my creative nerve since childhood. Which one of the earth's elements should I concentrate on was my only dilemma,” he says. Then a year back, he came up the idea of doing a collection taking ocean as a central theme. He wanted to make designs that show both positive and negative attributes of water.

“Water is an essential element for life. Even a single drop is enough to save a life, but when it comes with force, it can cause massive destruction and deaths, and this is what I wanted to experiment with,” he says. “To combine the hues and splashes of oceanic colours with the taste of the men of today took around six months,” says Mehra.

The results were marvellous. Just like ocean’s blue colour holds a charming allure and a calming feel, so do the pieces in this collection. Mehra has used this colour in both, formal and ethnic wear (blazers and kurtas) as well as essential accessories like limited edition pocket squares, ties, cufflinks and scarves.

The ethnic wear has been made in silk and silk blends and Western pieces have been done in linen besides silk and silk blends. The shoe collection, from a daily wear loafer to the ones that can be worn on red carpet events, made of Italian leather accentuates the deep mysteries of aquatic life. Mehra has designed some shoes embossing fish scales liberally on them. “Blue is a versatile colour. Besides the colour, the renditions of oceanic waves are painted on the shoes and blazers in a novel way,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mother Earth Earth Day Sunil Mehra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp