BMW 620d Gran Turismo: On your six

The Gran Turismo boasts a rather eye-catching design. Starting from the long bonnet with sculpted character lines that offer a powerful appearance, there is very little you can ignore about this vehicle’s proportions. You also get a coupe-like sloping roofline, frameless windows, adaptive LED headlights and an active rear spoiler that reduces lift at higher speeds. Finished in high-gloss paint with dashes of chrome for detail, the BMW 620d looks as elite as they come.

Luxurious interior

It features a spacious cabin with a generous amount of headroom, shoulder room and legroom for all the passengers on board. The cabin is crafted from fine materials including a wood trim with pearl chrome finishers and enough leather to give it that air of exclusivity.

As far as connectivity features on board are concerned, the vehicle gets BMW Gesture Control, BMW Display Key and a range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems like the 8.8” digital instrument display with individual character design for Drive modes, BMW iDrive including the touch controller, Apple CarPlay with wireless functionality and a rearview camera with park distance control.

Performance details

Under the hood of this car, you will find the tried and tested BMW TwinPower Turbo 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine that delivers 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed steptronic automatic transmission that allows the car to accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds.

Add to that, the engine is known for its frugal nature and thus you get to enjoy the best of both worlds–power and efficiency. The car also gets multiple drive modes that include Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro and Adaptive—all of which change the driving dynamics of the car to suit diverse driving conditions.

Safety first

As far as safety is concerned, the German automaker has always been cutting-edge. The 6 Series Gran Turismo carries that notion forward. It comes equipped with six airbags, ABS with brake assist, dynamic stability control, dynamic traction control, cornering brake control, hill descent control, runflat tyres, a crash sensor and an electronic vehicle immobiliser to name a few.

The verdict

The BMW 620d Gran Turismo is locally produced at the company’s Chennai manufacturing facility. It is pioneering a segment of its own and is currently is on offer in the Luxury Line trim. It’s priced at `63.90 lakh.

