Lok Sabha polls: BJP fields sitting MPs in four Delhi seats

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday released its first list of candidates for Delhi, not only retaining four of its sitting members of Parliament but also fielding them from the same seats as the last time. While there were no surprise picks or eye-grabbing choices, Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari, who was elected from the Northeast Delhi seat in the 2014 general elections, was handed a fresh ticket to contest the same seat.

Dr Harsh Vardhan, the sitting MP from Chandni Chowk, has also been fielded from the same seat. He will file his nomination papers on Monday.

Asked to fight against former Union minister Kapil Sibal at Chandni Chowk in 2014, Vardhan, an ENT specialist, won the seat by a comfortable margin. Parvesh Verma and Ramesh Bidhuri will also seek fresh mandates from West Delhi and South Delhi seats respectively. Tiwari, the Delhi BJP chief, will also file his nomination on Monday.

“I am grateful to the party for vesting me with the responsibility of serving the people of my constituency again. I am confident that the BJP, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will again win all seven seats in Delhi by a huge margin,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari fought unsuccessfully on a Samajwadi Party ticket against present UP CM Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur in 2009. Later, he switched to the saffron camp and won the Northeast Delhi seat, trouncing Aam Aadmi Party’s Anand Kumar.

Son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, Parvesh was elected an MLA from Mehrauli before wresting the West Delhi seat from Congress’ Mahabal Mishra in 2014. “I started my poll preparations long back. I am ready to file nomination on Monday,” Verma said.

A three-time MLA Tughlakabad, Bidhuri was elected an MP from the first time from South Delhi. He will file nomination on Tuesday. April 23 has been set as the last day of filing nominations for the Delhi seats. While the AAP has already named its nominees for all seven seats, Congress is expected to announce its candidates soon.

While Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari will represent Northeast Delhi again, saffron veteran Dr. Harsh Vardhan will seek a fresh mandate from the Chandni Chowk seat.