AAP throws down the gauntlet, six candidates file nomination in Delhi

Six party nominees, flanked by top leaders, enter fray after holding road shows.

Published: 23rd April 2019 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

AAP’s East Delhi candidate Atishi holds a road show along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. She filed her nomination on Monday | Parveen Negi

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sending out a clear message to rivals that the party continues to hold its own in the national capital, six Aam Aadmi Party candidates, flanked by senior leaders, took out gilded road shows on Monday before filing nominations from their respective constituencies.After alliance talks with the Congress broke down, the party decided to rally around its candidates and go door-to-door for votes. Sensing that the failure in sewing up an alliance with the Congress might result in a split in opposition votes and help the BJP, party has decided to throw all its might into canvassing for its candidates.

Atishi (37), who filed her nomination from East Delhi, declared total moveable assets worth `60 lakh in her affidavit and also mentioned that she holds a Master of Science degree from the University of Oxford. Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, she went about lapping up the adulation that came her way during the road show. .She will be up against former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the BJP nominee.

Longtime party spokesperson and social worker Dilip Pandey (38) will be bidding to wrest the Northeast Delhi seat from the BJP. An AAP old-timer, Pandey mentioned that he holds a Master degree in Computer Applications from Rajeev Gandhi Technical University in Bhopal, in his poll affidavit.

Perched on an open-topped vehicle, Pandey, flanked by the party’s Delhi in-charge Gopal Rai and Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, beamed at locals with folded hands on his way to file nomination. He is up against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and three-time Congress CM Sheila Dikshit.AAP spokesman Raghav Chadha also filed his nomination from South Delhi seat. He will face BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and boxer Vijender Singh, the Congress pick for the seat. He declared total moveable assets worth `16 lakh.

Gugan Singh (70), one of the senior candidates in fray, filed his nomination from the reserved, Northwest Delhi seat. He is up against two-time Congress MLA Rajesh Lilothia and singer Hans Raj Hans, the likely BJP pick. He declared moveable assets worth over `22 lakh.

Pankaj Gupta also filed his nomination from the prestigious Chandni Chowk seat where he will face BJP veteran and Union minister Harsh Vardhan and two-time Congress MLA JP Agarwal.AAP’s New Delhi candidate Brajesh Goyal (43) held a road show along with party senior Satyendra Jain and Rajya Sabha MP ND Gupta. He declared business as his primary source of income and also claimed moveable assets worth R20 lakh. He is pitted against Congress’ Ajay Maken and sitting BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Kejriwal’s team ready for battle
 After alliance talks broke down, the AAP decided to rally around its candidates and solicit people's support
 The party has themed its campaign on statehood

