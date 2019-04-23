Home Cities Delhi

BJP dumps sitting MP Udit Raj, names Hans Raj candidate for North West Delhi

The BJP on Sunday re-nominated four of its seven MPs from Delhi and on Monday named candidates in two other seats.

Published: 23rd April 2019 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Hans Raj Hans talks to the media outside the BJP headquarter in New Delhi Tuesday April 23 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday named singer Hans Raj Hans for the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, dropping the sitting MP Udit Raj.

Hans Raj will contest against Congress' Rajesh Lilothia and AAP's Gugan Singh.

A former Indian Revenue Service officer, Udit Raj resigned from his post and formed the Indian Justice Party in 2003.

In 2014, he announced a merger with the Bharatiya Janata Party. He contested the 2014 election on BJP ticket and won.

